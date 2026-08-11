One Year After Trump-Putin Alaska Summit, Ukraine War Is Worse Than Ever

The August 2025 Trump-Putin summit briefly opened the door to a diplomatic settlement, but the proposed framework never became a formal agreement.
US-brokered negotiations broke down after Russia and Ukraine failed to bridge fundamental differences, particularly over territory and ceasefire terms.
With diplomacy stalled, both sides have escalated attacks, while fresh US sanctions and the collapse of the earlier diplomatic momentum have further darkened prospects for peace.
One year after US President Donald Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Elmendorf-Richardson air base in Alaska on August 15, 2025, diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict have collapsed.
The landmark summit broke with the Western policy of isolating Moscow, prompting Russian officials to promote the "spirit of Anchorage" as a framework for detente.
However, US mediation is now at a standstill. Both sides are ramping up attacks, and civilian casualties have risen to levels not seen since the early months of the war, AFP reported.
The conflict has escalated, leaving few traces of the diplomatic atmosphere that once raised hopes of ending the deadliest European conflict since World War II.
The Failed Alaska Proposal
Russia has maintained that the two sides struck a compromise proposal during the closed-door discussions in Alaska. Political analyst Sergei Markov, designated a "foreign agent" but still close to Russian authorities, told AFP that Moscow's proposed compromise involved limiting its territorial claims to the eastern Donbas region.
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In exchange, Russia sought Washington's recognition of its new borders and the lifting of sanctions.
Following separate negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the US drafted a 28-point document, later reducing it to 19 points. However, Washington never officially published this framework, and it failed to materialise.
US officials have consistently rebuffed claims of any formal deal. "There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement. If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end of the war," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in June.
Breakdown And New Sanctions
US-brokered direct talks between Russia and Ukraine broke down in early 2026, chiefly because Ukraine refused to cede territory. Kyiv demanded an immediate ceasefire along the current front line, with the two sides determining territorial status during fuller peace talks.
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By late February, Washington's diplomatic focus shifted heavily toward the war on Iran.
Trump subsequently imposed fresh sanctions on Russia and allowed the New Start nuclear arms control treaty to lapse. This prompted Moscow to publicly question Washington's commitment to diplomacy.
"I don't even want to imagine that Alaska...was conceived to gain time in order to strengthen Ukraine militarily," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in June.
The diplomatic chill was evident when Lavrov and Rubio met in Manila in July for their first encounter since September 2025. The meeting lasted only 30 minutes.
"We'll have to find new suggestions and new ideas" that both "Russia and Ukraine can agree to", Rubio said after the meeting. "That's going to require a lot of work," he added.
Return To Brutal Escalation
With peace conditions irreconcilable, both sides believe military force will improve their negotiating leverage.
"The Russian armed forces will continue their mission to liberate the Donbas and Novorossiya in line with the approved plan," Army Chief Valery Gerasimov told Putin in a televised meeting in early July.
Kyiv, backed by European support, has launched a long-range strike campaign. The attacks triggered a nationwide fuel crisis in Russia over the summer and forced Moscow-installed authorities to place the annexed Crimean peninsula under a local "state of emergency".
Russia responded by intensifying missile attacks on Kyiv, killing dozens of civilians in recent weeks. Moscow has also halted Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea by striking ports and ships.
"The spirit of Anchorage has dissipated," Russian political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, who is close to the ruling elite, said in August. The result is "Brutal escalation".