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India Building Economic Bridges Amid Rising Trade Barriers: PM Modi At BRICS Business Forum

PM Modi said that India's approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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X/@narendramodi
PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum Photo: X/@narendramodi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India is building economic bridges as trade barriers rise globally, said PM Modi

  • Addressing BRICS Business Forum the PM said India focuses on expanding opportunities for businesses

  • He urged the businesses to 'Make in India, Innovate in India and Scale for the World'

India is building economic bridges between various countries amid rising trade barriers and global uncertainties, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Business Forum on Friday.

"Today, while trade barriers are rising globally, India is building economic bridges," PM Modi said at the forum also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi.

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"Since 2014, we have entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries," he added.

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PM Modi said that India's approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses. "That is why, under our BRICS presidency, we have established new cooperation networks in sectors such as agriculture, health, skills, and smart grids," he said.

"To connect startups and MSMEs with markets and finance, we have launched initiatives like the BRICS Incubator Network, the BRICS MSME Portal, and the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. You can all leverage these cooperation frameworks to enhance the exchange of investment and talent among our nations," the PM remarked.

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