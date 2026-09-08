Double Deflation Technique Used In Latest GDP Estimate Is Opaque: PC Mohanan

The same principle applies to inputs. Since an industry uses inputs from different sources, the input price index needs to incorporate PPI and import price indices, as well as information on taxes, transport costs and trade margins. This is necessary to ensure that inputs are valued at the prices actually paid by purchasers. The weights are derived from the Use Table of the Supply and Use Tables (SUT) framework, which provides a breakdown of how much of each product is used by different industries and sectors.