Peace and Dialogue Only Solution to West Asia Crisis, Says PM Modi

PM Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy, saying these are the only ways to resolve West Asia crisis.
He mentioned that the conflict threatens energy, trade routes, and diaspora safety.
The Indian government is alert and has taken steps to secure supplies and minimise impact on India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Rajya Sabha, warning that a prolonged conflict in West Asia could trigger a serious global energy crisis, as the ongoing war continues to impact world economy and energy supplies.
"India must send a message of peace and dialogue," Modi said, calling for de-escalation through diplomatic channels. "I have held two rounds of talks with the heads of state of most West Asian nations and maintain ongoing communication with all Gulf countries. Our engagement extends to Iran, Israel, and the United States. Through sustained dialogue and diplomacy, we remain firmly committed to restoring peace and stability to the region," he added.
The Prime Minister informed the Upper House that over 3 lakh Indians have been evacuated from the conflict-affected region, including around 1,000 from Iran alone, among whom over 700 were medical students.
He, however, acknowledged with regret that some Indian nationals in the region had lost their lives, while others sustained injuries. He assured the House that the government has extended assistance to the families of those injured.
PM Modi also spoke about the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the blockade has severely destabilised global energy markets. He, however, stated that India has successfully managed to navigate oil vessels through the strait and has taken several steps to enhance resilience, including diversifying its energy import sources.
The Prime Minister's address to the Rajya Sabha comes a day after he briefed the Lok Sabha on the situation, covering India's diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact of the conflict on global energy and trade routes. In that address, Modi had also informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region. He had further assured the House that the government is ensuring smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, oil, gas, and fertilisers.
The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28.
In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, leading to further disruption of the Strait of Hormuz and sending shockwaves across international energy markets and the broader global economy.