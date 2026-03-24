Peace and Dialogue Only Solution to West Asia Crisis, Says PM Modi

The Prime Minister's address to the Rajya Sabha comes a day after he briefed the Lok Sabha on the situation, covering India's diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact of the conflict on global energy and trade routes. In that address, Modi had also informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region. He had further assured the House that the government is ensuring smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, oil, gas, and fertilisers.