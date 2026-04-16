Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Thursday held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi, focusing on escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict, and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, and talent, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Addressing a special briefing, Secretary (West) Sibi George described Stocker’s four-day visit to India as “substantive and productive,” noting that it has set clear directions for strengthening the India-Austria partnership.
Notably, this marked the first such visit by an Austrian leader to India in over four decades, the last being in 1984, the official said.
The two leaders met at Hyderabad House, where discussions covered regional and global developments.
On the Ukraine conflict, both sides reiterated support for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” through dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the UN Charter and international law.
On West Asia, they underscored the urgency of de-escalation, calling for peaceful resolution of tensions and ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime shipping, particularly amid concerns over disruptions in key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the visit yielded 15 outcomes, including six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning, defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, and skills development along with focus on education, green and renewable energy and nursing sector.
A Letter of Intent on security cooperation was also signed, alongside the launch of structured dialogues in cyber security and education.
Also, the senior MEA official Sibi George said that the two sides condemned the heinous Pahalgam terror attack and the Red Fort attack in New Delhi.
In his remarks, he also highlighted the growing presence of Indian diaspora in Austria, particularly in healthcare and IT sectors, and welcomed progress on mobility partnerships that "could facilitate skilled workforce movement."
It is worthy to note here that following high-level deliberations at Hyderabad House on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi noted that the Chancellor choosing India for his inaugural visit outside of Europe reflected "his vision and commitment to the India-Austria relationship."
Addressing a joint press meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, PM Modi said that the world is currently facing a serious and tense situation, and such challenges concern all nations collectively.
Referring to growing India-Europe engagement, PM Modi added, “Following the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement of 2026, a new golden chapter has begun in the relations between India and the European Union.”