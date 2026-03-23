PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis as ‘Worrisome’, India Shielded from Fallout

He further stated that India has significant trade ties with countries involved in and affected by the conflict and the region itself serves as a critical corridor for global commerce, especially for a large share of the country’s crude oil and gas imports. “This region is also important for us for another reason. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian crew members is also high. Because of these reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding the crisis from the Parliament,” said the PM.