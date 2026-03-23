PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis as ‘Worrisome’, India Shielded from Fallout

Modi calls West Asia crisis worrisome, flags risks to global economy.
India steps up energy security, diversifies imports to manage supply risks.
Over 3 lakh Indians evacuated, government ensures safety amid ongoing conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the current situation “worrisome” while addressing the Lok Sabha on the current situation in the Middle East. Union Minister Hardeep Puri and EAM S Jaishankar have briefed the House on the situation over the past two to three weeks. Over three weeks have passed since the start of this conflict. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict...,” he elaborated.
He further stated that India has significant trade ties with countries involved in and affected by the conflict and the region itself serves as a critical corridor for global commerce, especially for a large share of the country’s crude oil and gas imports. “This region is also important for us for another reason. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian crew members is also high. Because of these reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding the crisis from the Parliament,” said the PM.
India Shielded from Ongoing Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha, said that the government is actively working to shield India from the fallout of the ongoing conflict, which has posed economic, security and humanitarian challenges. He noted that with around 60% of India’s energy needs met through imports, efforts have been stepped up to ensure stable supplies, including prioritising domestic LPG production and diversifying energy sourcing across 41 countries. He also highlighted that India maintains 53 lakh metric tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves to cushion against disruptions.
On the humanitarian front, Modi further elaborated that over 3 lakh Indians, including students, have been brought back safely, with continuous assistance extended to citizens in affected regions. He added that he has held multiple rounds of talks with leaders across West Asia, who have assured the safety of Indian nationals, even as some casualties and injuries have been reported during the conflict.