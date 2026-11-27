Breaking from the Street’s 25 bps consensus, Nomura expects the RBI to raise its repo rate by 50 bps to 6% on 4 December for front-loaded tightening.
October retail inflation hit 6.09%, breaching the RBI’s 6% tolerance limit. Alongside strong first-half GDP growth and rising core momentum, Nomura expects the RBI to raise FY27 growth and inflation forecasts.
While Deutsche Bank also forecasts a 50 bps December increase, most economists—including SBI Research—expect a 25 bps hike to avoid hurting economic growth and triggering investment outflows.
Global brokerage Nomura now expects the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points (bps) when it announces its policy decision on 4 December. The brokerage, which had earlier forecast a 25 bps hike in December, said higher-than-expected inflation in October has strengthened the argument in favour of a front-loaded increase.
Nomura’s latest projection for a repo rate hike in December is higher than the dominant view on the Street, which is pricing in a tightening of 25 bps. The RBI raised its policy repo rate on 7 October by 25 bps to 5.5% and shifted its stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ to counter rising inflation. A 50 bps increase would take the RBI benchmark repo rate to 6%.
A steep rise in food prices in November will push headline inflation above 6% for at least two quarters, Nomura said, adding that rising core inflation momentum and strong growth open the door for a 50 bps rate hike. India’s headline retail inflation rose to 6.09% year-on-year in October, up from 5.54% in September 2026, crossing the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in two years.
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The brokerage expects the RBI to raise its gross domestic product (GDP) growth and retail inflation forecasts for FY27.
While weak monsoons and high inflation will likely slow consumption, strong growth in the first half of FY27 (April–September) will likely lead to the central bank revising its FY27 GDP estimate to 7.5% from 7.1%, Nomura said, adding that strong growth weakens the case for gradual rate hikes.
At the same time, the central bank will likely raise its Consumer Price Index (CPI) projection for FY27 by 10 bps to 5.3% and lift its quarterly forecasts above 6% for the next two quarters—the December and March quarters of FY27—and closer to 6% in the June quarter of FY28, primarily due to high food inflation.
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However, while near-term core price pressures reinforce the case for front-loading tightening, the brokerage expects the RBI to maintain its full-year core inflation forecast of 4.4% in FY27.
“Monetary policy should not respond to supply-driven food prices, but the food price escalation comes against a backdrop of rising core inflation and resilient growth,” Nomura said in a report. Core inflation is still low by historical standards, but its momentum has risen as firms pass on higher input costs to consumers, it noted.
Nomura continues to expect the terminal policy rate at 6.00%. However, it said further hikes depend on guidance from the RBI governor. “If it (a 50 bps rate hike) is communicated as a front-loaded hike, then the odds of an additional 25 bps hike in February will likely be lower,” the brokerage said. However, if the 50 bps hike is meant as a catch-up to recalibrate policy rates to a higher inflation trajectory, then the central bank could hike rates by a further 25 bps in February or April. Given the more benign core inflation trajectory in this cycle, monetary policy based on headline inflation, instead of core inflation, could risk over-tightening, Nomura added.
While its view is in the minority, Nomura is not the only brokerage expecting a 50 bps rate hike in December. Deutsche Bank Research expects the repo rate to reach 6.25% by April and continues to forecast cumulative rate hikes of 100 bps in the current cycle. It expects a 50 bps increase in December, followed by another 25 bps hike in April.
A majority of economists expect the RBI to raise benchmark lending rates by 25 bps to 5.75%, according to a Moneycontrol poll. SBI Research on Tuesday lowered its tightening forecast to 25 bps from 50 bps, warning that “a jumbo rate hike” risks investment outflows, rupee instability, and a drag on economic growth.