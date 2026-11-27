Nomura continues to expect the terminal policy rate at 6.00%. However, it said further hikes depend on guidance from the RBI governor. “If it (a 50 bps rate hike) is communicated as a front-loaded hike, then the odds of an additional 25 bps hike in February will likely be lower,” the brokerage said. However, if the 50 bps hike is meant as a catch-up to recalibrate policy rates to a higher inflation trajectory, then the central bank could hike rates by a further 25 bps in February or April. Given the more benign core inflation trajectory in this cycle, monetary policy based on headline inflation, instead of core inflation, could risk over-tightening, Nomura added.