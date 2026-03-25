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No Petrol, Diesel Shortage in India, BPCL Assures; Urges Against Panic Buying

Public sector oil marketer urges citizens to avoid panic buying as supply chains remain stable; Centre pushes reforms to fast-track natural gas pipelines amid Hormuz disruptions

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
No Petrol, Diesel Shortage in India, BPCL Assures; Urges Against Panic Buying
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • BPCL said India has adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF, urging citizens to avoid panic buying that could create artificial shortages.

  • Near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered supply concerns, with LPG and natural gas constraints expected to persist due to damage to Persian Gulf liquefaction facilities.

  • The Centre has introduced measures to fast-track natural gas infrastructure, including deemed approvals for pipelines, to strengthen energy security and diversify supply sources.

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued a public clarification that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel anywhere in the country. The clarification aims to ease public anxiety amid rising worries over fuel availability following supply chain concerns due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The company stated that India continues to maintain adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel, with no challenges to supply chain continuity. “Supply chains are operating smoothly,” the company said.

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The state-owned oil marketer also urged citizens to avoid panic-buying or hoarding, cautioning that such behaviour could create artificial shortages. “Citizens are advised not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying,” BPCL said. It added that the company’s operations remain fully functional and the system ensures continuous fuel availability.

It also highlighted that India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel, underscoring the country’s capability to manage domestic demand amid the evolving geopolitical situation.

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Separately, on Tuesday, the Centre issued an order to address hurdles in building and expanding natural gas infrastructure as the country explores diversifying its fuel supplies, Reuters reported. The near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered one of the worst LPG crises the nation has faced in recent decades, raising concerns among investors and citizens about a regional and global energy crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in the order that constraints on LPG and natural gas supply are expected to remain for a ‘long time’ owing to damage and shutdowns at Persian Gulf liquefaction facilities that supply to India. Due to shipment risks and infrastructure damage, major exporters including Qatar and the UAE have slashed their output.

The order added that a uniform framework is necessary to remove such hurdles, including those related to land acquisition and red tape, in order to accelerate pipeline construction and expand the use of piped natural gas across the country. LPG continues to remain India’s primary cooking fuel, powering millions of kitchens.

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The order sets timelines for pipeline approvals, with permissions deemed granted if authorities fail to respond in time, and requires landowners and local bodies to allow pipeline access, the report said.

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