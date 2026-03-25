Inside India’s $20 Bn Plan to Drill Its Way to Energy Freedom | Explained

What Is the Samudra Manthan Mission?

In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the mission in a move which could get India closer toward the Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047 vision. The goal of the mission primarily remains to explore oil and gas reserves located in the country’s offshore energy resources. Despite being one of the largest consumers of crude and natural gas, India imports nearly 90% of its daily crude needs and around 50% of its LNG and LPG requirements. For a country whose energy requirements sit at the top of its national interest, reducing energy import dependency is critical.