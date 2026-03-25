ONGC’s $20 Bn Deep-Sea Gamble: India’s Biggest-Ever Oil Hunt Under Samudra Manthan

Apart from working on the KG Basin block off the east coast, the state-run explorer has also resumed ultra-deep-water drilling operations in the Andamans. The report added that the Andaman explorations are also pursuing deep-water collaborations with global energy companies including BP, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, and Petrobras as part of a strategic initiative to curb risks associated with exploration in high-cost frontier regions that require advanced technology and capital investment.