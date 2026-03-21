Network Planning Group Under PM Gati Shakti Evaluates Key Infra Projects

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti evaluated key infrastructure projects with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
The NPG's 110th meeting evaluated 2 rail projects, 2 metro projects, 2 road and highway projects for their conformity to the PM Gati Shakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and 'Whole of Government' approach.
These initiatives are expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the catchment areas of the project, the ministry stated.
The projects include doubling of the existing single broad-gauge railway line between Chengalpattu (CGL) and Arakkonam (AJJ) in Tamil Nadu.
The plan also includes the construction of a double line between Whitefield and Bangarpet stations in Karnataka, covering approximately 47 km.
The proposed quadrupling of the Whitefield-Bangarpet section is aimed at significantly enhancing logistics efficiency along the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor.
Under the plan, the existing double line will be prioritised for passenger services, while the additional two lines will primarily handle freight traffic, reducing detention, improving punctuality, and augmenting overall line capacity.
This strategically important corridor provides vital interstate connectivity between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and supports substantial freight movement.
The NPG also evaluated the construction of Mumbai Metro Line 11 from Anik Depot to Gateway of India, spanning a total length of 17.41 km.
The fully underground corridor will feature multiple interchange stations connecting operational and upcoming metro lines, further strengthening the integrated metro network of approximately 337 km across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The alignment will provide high-capacity connectivity to key residential, commercial, institutional, and heritage areas of South and Central Mumbai, including Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Crawford Market, CSMT, Horniman Circle, and the Gateway of India.
Besides, it evaluated the development of Pune Metro Line 4 extensions (4B and 4C) in Maharashtra, covering a total length of 16.67 km.
Among other projects, the NPG also took stock of the construction of the 2.65 km Fotu La Tunnel in the Union Territory of Ladakh to ensure reliable, all-weather connectivity along the Srinagar-Leh corridor (NH-01).
The tunnel will bypass one of the highest and most weather-sensitive stretches of the highway, preventing frequent winter closures caused by heavy snowfall, avalanches, and black ice. The project is expected to reduce travel distance by approximately 8.5 km and cut travel time by around 23 minutes, significantly enhancing safety and operational efficiency.