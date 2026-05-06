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Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 5 Pc

The stock climbed 5.37% to ₹11.38 on both the BSE and NSE during the morning trade

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Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 5 Pc
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Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped over 5% on Wednesday as Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will now steer the debt-ridden firm as its new non-executive chairman.

The stock climbed 5.37% to ₹11.38 on both the BSE and NSE during the morning trade.

He will replace Ravinder Takkar, who has stepped down from the position but will continue to assist Birla as non-executive vice-chairman, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

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1 May 2026

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Vodafone Idea said that the board of directors has "Approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026." The board has also approved the appointment of Takkar as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman.

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