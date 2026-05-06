Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 5 Pc

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped over 5% on Wednesday as Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will now steer the debt-ridden firm as its new non-executive chairman.
The stock climbed 5.37% to ₹11.38 on both the BSE and NSE during the morning trade.
He will replace Ravinder Takkar, who has stepped down from the position but will continue to assist Birla as non-executive vice-chairman, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Vodafone Idea said that the board of directors has "Approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026." The board has also approved the appointment of Takkar as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman.
Vi has incurred a loss of ₹17,418 crore during the nine months ended December 2025, and its net worth stood at negative ₹87,744 crore