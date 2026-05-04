‘Project Freedom’ vs Iran's New Peace Plan: Oil Holds Its Ground

“Countries from all over the world—most of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute—have asked the United States if we could help free up their ships, which are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz despite having nothing to do with the conflict. They are neutral and innocent bystanders. For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so they can resume normal operations,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.