L&T Bags ₹10,000-15,000 Crore Order From JSW Steel

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has received a 'mega' order worth between ₹10,000-₹15,000 crore from JSW Steel.
As part of its strategic growth roadmap, JSW Steel is progressing towards expanding its crude steel processing capacity from 35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to over 50 MTPA by 2031.
In line with this vision, L&T has been entrusted with the engineering, procurement and installation of critical process facilities, including blast furnaces and steel melt shops, mainly at JSW sites in Ballari, Karnataka and Paradip, Odisha.
"The minerals and metals business vertical of L&T has secured its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector – awarded by JSW Steel," L&T said in a filing to BSE. L&T and JSW Steel share a deep-rooted association built over more than three decades of collaboration in executing complex metallurgical projects.
Larsen & Toubro is a 32 billion dollar Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.