Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday launched the National Entrepreneurs Empowerment Drive (NEED) from Jaipur, Rajasthan, in a major push to strengthen rural entrepreneurship and position India as a global hub for skilled talent.
The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the Skill India International Centre (SIIC), Jaipur.
Supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), these initiatives aim to build scalable rural enterprise ecosystems while creating structured pathways for international workforce mobility.
Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary said, "Through initiatives like NEED and Skill India International Centres, we are creating pathways where a young person from a village or small town can become an entrepreneur in their own community or access opportunities in the global workforce with confidence and dignity.
"Our focus is to build an ecosystem where skills lead not just to employment, but to economic mobility, resilience and long-term empowerment. This is central to our vision of a future-ready and self-reliant Viksit Bharat." A key strength of NEED lies in its robust industry-led partnership ecosystem, bringing together leading enterprises and innovation-driven organisations.
These industry partners will play a critical role in enabling first-generation entrepreneurs through standardized business models, technology integration, branding, mentorship, supply chain support and assured market access, thereby building scalable, sustainable and market-linked rural enterprises across the country.