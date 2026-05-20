Capital Infra Trust to Distribute ₹436 Crore to Unitholders in FY26

Capital Infra Trust has declared a distribution of Rs 436 crore to unitholders during the last fiscal.
Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (backed by road assets), sponsored by Gawar Construction Ltd.
According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company has declared Rs 2.4 per unit distribution to unitholders for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, totalling Rs 117.97 crore.
For the entire 2025-26 fiscal, the distribution to unitholders stands at Rs 11.6 per unit during totalling Rs 436 crore.
In the last fiscal, the total income stood at Rs 920.18 crore while the net profit was Rs 210.51 crore.
The AUM (asset under management) has increased 42 per cent to Rs 6,611.4 crore as against Rs 4,668.3 crore in March 2025.
Hare Krishna, CEO of Capital Infra Trust, said, the company's strategy remains focused on operational, NHAI-backed HAM (hybrid annuity model) assets that provide predictable cash flows and resilience against market volatility.
"Looking ahead, we see strong visibility for acquisition-led growth through our sponsor-backed ROFO pipeline, which has expanded during the year. With around 5-8 assets targeted for acquisition in FY27, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, we have a clear pathway to scale AUM towards Rs 10,000 crore," he said.
Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust is an InvIT (infrastructure investment trust).
The sponsor specialises in road and highway construction projects across 19 Indian states for various government agencies, including the NHAI. As of March 2026, the sponsor company's portfolio includes 17 hybrid annuity mode road projects with NHAI.