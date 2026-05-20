Hindustan Power Arm Signs 800 MW Supply Pact With MP Power Management Company

Hindustan Power on Wednesday said that its arm Anuppur Powerprojects has inked a pact with MP Power Management Company Ltd for the supply of 800 MW electricity.
Under the terms of the agreement, power supply from this project is scheduled to commence from 2031, a company statement said.
The agreement is facilitated through its subsidiary, Anuppur Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, as per the statement.
The Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for 800 MW will be supplied from the upcoming unit of Hindustan Power at Anuppur, strengthening its contribution toward meeting Madhya Pradesh’s growing power requirements.
The PSA is structured for a tenure of 25 years, with an option to extend the agreement by an additional five years.
The project has been awarded under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model, said Hindustan Power.
Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said, "This agreement represents an important milestone in Hindustan Power’s ongoing expansion strategy and reaffirms our long-term focus on the power sector." Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.
With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company has been an active contributor to India's energy transformation.