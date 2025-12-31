Long-term Policy Support Key to Meeting India's Renewable Energy Goals: Experts

Ankit Jain, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, said, "While bidding slowed with only 8.6 GW auctioned in 8M FY2026 amid delays in signing of PPAs/PSAs, transmission infrastructure remains a critical focus to sustain capacity expansion." Grid curtailments during peak renewable generation hours highlight the urgency for storage and grid strengthening. These measures are essential to ensure grid stability and enable the sector's continued growth momentum and will remain the key monitorable in FY2027, he noted.