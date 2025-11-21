Commenting on these bidding trends and grid adequacy, Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said, “The decline in new project bids & delays in signing PPAs for large RE capacity by Central nodal agencies clearly reflects the concerns on the execution related to available transmission connectivity for the RE sector. Grid curtailments in Rajasthan for renewable assets, particularly solar assets during the solar hours in a few time blocks, due to grid stability requirement, is also a concern, given the absence of grid compensation clauses in the PPAs for such cases.”