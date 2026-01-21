Supreme Court to Form Expert Panel on Aravalli Mining, Warns Against Illegal Mining

Supreme Court to form expert committee to examine mining and environmental issues.
Court extends stay on uniform Aravalli definition amid ecological impact concerns.
Rajasthan assures no unauthorised mining will continue across Aravalli regions.
The Supreme Court on January 21 said that it will constitute an expert committee to undertake a detailed and comprehensive review of mining and related issues in the Aravalli Hills. The court noted that illegal mining can lead to “irreversible damage".
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and amicus curiae K Parameshwar to propose names of environmentalists and scientists with mining expertise within four weeks, reported PTI.
The court said that the expert committee will work under its direction.
Concerns Raised Earlier
The apex court also extended its earlier order, which kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of Aravallis hills and ranges. The court had paused the order after concerns were raised over its environmental impact.
During the hearing, the apex court was informed that illegal mining is taking place in scattered locations across the Aravallis. The Bench recorded an assurance from Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Rajasthan government, that no unauthorised mining would be allowed to continue.
The matter is being heard under a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues’. The court took up the issue following protests against the approved definition of the Aravallis which was accepted on November 20, 2025.
On December 29 last year, the top court had put its November 20 order on hold, citing the need to resolve “critical ambiguities”. These included whether the criteria of a 100-metre elevation and a 500-metre distance between hills could strip large parts of the Aravalli range of environmental protection.
Definition of Aravallis
On November 20, the Supreme Court accepted a definition of the Aravalli hills based on a 100-metre elevation threshold above the surrounding land and imposed a ban on granting fresh mining leases in the region. The ban applied to areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat and will remain until expert reports are submitted.
It further stated that an 'Aravalli range' would consist of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.
The court had approved the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, aimed at protecting the fragile mountain system.
(With inputs from PTI.)