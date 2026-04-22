India Looks to South Korea for Its Next FDI Wave

South Korea is already a significant investor in India, ranking among its 13th to 15th largest sources of FDI. Between April 2000 and March 2025, Korean companies have invested over $6.69 billion in India, driven largely by the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The bulk of this capital has flowed into automobiles, electronics and steel, with Samsung, Hyundai and LG as the most prominent players. Total bilateral trade currently stands between $25 billion and $28 billion, with both sides targeting $50 billion by 2030.