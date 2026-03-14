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Karnataka Govt Approves ₹4,824 Cr Industrial Investments, to Create 14,525 Jobs: Minister Patil

The 158th State Level Single Window Approval Committee meeting approved a total investment of ₹4,824.31 crore for 37 new industries and 2 additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara, the minister's office said in a release on Saturday

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Karnataka Government Approves Rs 4,824 cr industrial investments Photo: Freepik
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The Karnataka government has approved industrial projects with a total investment of ₹4,824.31 crore, that will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state, Industries Minister M B Patil said.

The 158th State Level Single Window Approval Committee meeting approved a total investment of ₹4,824.31 crore for 37 new industries and 2 additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara, the minister's office said in a release on Saturday.

"The approved projects in sectors such as IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed biogas, aerospace, jewellery production, electronics, software, and five-star hotel construction will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state," the release quoted Patil as saying after the meeting on Friday.

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Among the projects approved, 22 are major large and medium industrial projects (investment above ₹50 crore) totaling ₹3,908.68 crore, generating employment for 12,475 people; 15 are new projects with investments ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore, totaling ₹350.60 crore, providing jobs for 1,750 people.

Two are additional investment projects amounting to ₹565.03 crore, creating employment for 300 people.

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Some of the major approved projects include: Bagmane Constructions Private Limited for IT infrastructure development worth ₹494.65 crore; Karnataka Bangaru Sugars Pvt Ltd for sugar factory with investment of ₹443.50 crore; Kleine Pax Ltd for technical textile unit worth ₹376 crore; Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for five-star hotel project worth ₹300 crore.

Also, Troult Grass Pvt Ltd for a compressed gas (CBG) unit worth ₹257.77 crore at Mudhol; Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for an electric vehicle motor and controller manufacturing unit worth ₹250 crore.

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