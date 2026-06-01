Sunitha Raju: India Needs High-Value Exports to Build a Resilient Rupee

For example, with rupee depreciation against the dollar from ₹84.58 in 2024–25 to ₹94.85 in 2025–26, every dollar spent can purchase more rupee-denominated goods. This will be true if the exchange rate is reflected fully in the domestic prices, referred to as Exchange Rate Pass Through (ERPT). The ERPT varies across products and markets. In highly competitive markets such as commodities or low-value products, the market structure is competitive, price elasticity is high and therefore ERPT will be close to complete. For high value and differentiated products, the price elasticity is low and ERPT will be incomplete.