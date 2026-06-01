All That Indian Exporters Ask for is a Stable Rupee, Says Former RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

A

The traditional view that exchange-rate depreciation improves export performance has long been overtaken by real-world developments. In 1994, I wrote a paper with [former RBI executive director] Sitikantha Pattanaik, showing that the pass-through of exchange rate changes into export prices is incomplete and declining in India. More recent work indicates that the sensitivity of merchandise exports to real exchange-rate changes has been decreasing over time.

India’s export performance during the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s occurred on the back of the global trade expansion. It was propelled by deepening globalisation, the end of the cold war, the creation of the WTO [World Trade Organisation] and the rise of East Asia.

The global trading environment is different now, with geo-economic fragmentation, muscular trade and industrial policies, reshoring of supply chains, and tariff and non-tariff barriers having weakened global demand and depressed global economic prospects.

Furthermore, India’s exports have been rising up the technology ladder and diversifying, rendering exchange-rate props less important than preserving and building market share. All that our exporters ask for is a stable exchange rate.