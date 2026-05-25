Bank Holidays in June 2026: Check City & State-Wise Closures List Here

Banks across India will remain closed on several days in June 2026 due to holidays and weekends
Banks will remain closed on weekends and regional festivals in several states during June 2026
Digital banking services including UPI, mobile banking and net banking will continue working during bank holidays
With May set to end soon, people planning to visit banks in June 2026 should check the holiday list in advance. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced several bank holidays for the month, including weekend offs and regional festivals across different states.
Banks across India will remain shut on all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, in line with the standard banking schedule. Apart from these regular closures, several states will observe additional holidays for occasions such as Muharram, Raja Sankranti, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
While physical branches will remain closed on notified dates, customers can continue using digital banking services without disruption. Online banking, mobile apps, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and net banking services will stay operational during the holidays.
The RBI classifies bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Since some holidays differ from state to state, customers should check the schedule applicable to their city before planning branch visits or financial work.
Bank Holidays in June 2026
June 13, 2026 – Second Saturday holiday across India
June 15, 2026 – YMA Day in Aizawl and Raja Sankranti in Bhubaneswar
June 17, 2026 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Haryana
June 18, 2026 – Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day in Punjab
June 25, 2026 – Muharram holiday in Vijayawada
June 26, 2026 – Muharram/Ashura holiday in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar
June 27, 2026 – Fourth Saturday holiday across India
June 29, 2026 – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti in Shimla, Haryana and Punjab
June 30, 2026 – Remna Ni holiday in Aizawl
Regional Bank Closures
Several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will observe a bank holiday on June 26, 2026 for Muharram. Meanwhile, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya will only observe the regular Saturday and Sunday closures during the month.
Chhattisgarh will have an additional holiday on June 29, 2026 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, while Punjab will observe separate holidays for Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day and Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.