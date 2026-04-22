US-Iran Ceasefire: What Pakistan Gains and What India Should Watch

Pakistan gains diplomatic credit for brokering US–Iran ceasefire extension.
Mediation driven by economic pressures, energy dependence and regional risks.
India benefits short term, but faces long-term strategic concerns over Pakistan’s rising influence.
US President Donald Trump extended the US-Iran ceasefire indefinitely on Tuesday. In his Truth Social post, Trump credited the extension explicitly to Pakistan — naming Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by name, claiming he was acting upon their personal request.
Iran's leadership had already thanked Sharif and Munir publicly, multiple times.
Pakistan's Gains: Survival or Diplomacy?
Pakistan's economy runs heavily on fuel imports routed through the Strait of Hormuz, and the ongoing conflict has already forced offices and schools into staggered working arrangements. Millions of Pakistanis employed in Gulf countries send home remittances that the country cannot afford to lose. Critically, Pakistan is mid-way through an IMF loan programme requiring it to maintain foreign currency reserves — reserves that haemorrhage every time oil prices spike.
The Pakistan Institute of Development, cited by The Indian Express, recently warned that prolonged closure of the Strait risks widening the trade deficit, stoking inflation, and undermining business confidence. Ending this war is, as Pakistani defence analyst Ali Chishti put it bluntly, "survival tactics."
According to the World Times Institute, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani ports are benefiting too and positioning themselves as the gateway for regional energy and trade. Amid conflict, shipping companies are turning into Islamabad's big three ports-- Karachi, Bin Qasim and Gwadar.
According to the Ship's Agents Association, the entire cargo volume of 2025 was matched in just March this year alone. Port Qasim reported its highest-ever vessel traffic.
India Watches Carefully
In the short term, an end to the conflict benefits India regardless of who brokered it. Lower oil prices, reduced shipping disruption, and calmer Gulf markets all help.
The longer view is less comfortable. Once, former US President Joe Biden described Pakistan as potentially one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Today, it is being credited — by the current American president himself — with preventing a war. The EU and Gulf Council countries offered similar appreciation when the ceasefire was first announced. That is a remarkable image rehabilitation.
More specifically for India, the mediation has entrenched Munir's authority, The Indian Express said. While Sharif handled regional diplomacy, Munir — drawing on his former ISI experience and reported knowledge of Iranian leadership — managed Washington. A stronger military hand in Islamabad has historically correlated with greater hostility towards India. Pakistan's periodic peace overtures have tended to emerge when civilian leadership holds more sway.