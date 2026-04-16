India’s Risks and Responses in a Conflict-Driven Global Economy

Prudent policymaking can mitigate the effects of these shocks to some extent. This involves a balance between short-term stabilisation and long-term resilience. On the stabilisation front, monetary policy will play a central role. The Reserve Bank of India must remain vigilant to inflationary pressures from elevated energy and food prices. A balanced interest rate stance, combined with liquidity management, can help anchor inflation expectations without unduly constraining growth. Exchange rate management will also be crucial. Limited foreign exchange interventions can help smooth excessive volatility in the rupee while preserving external competitiveness. Fiscal policy must complement monetary efforts. If necessary, and to a limited extent, fuel subsidies may be used to protect vulnerable households, while avoiding broad-based fiscal expansion that could worsen deficits.