War-Torn Lebanon Eyes $1 Bn IMF Bailout as First Talks With Israel in 30 Yrs Begin

Historic Diplomatic Opening

The IMF talks come at a moment of rare, if tentative, diplomatic movement on the ground. This week, Lebanon and Israel held their first direct, high-level talks in over three decades. This marks a significant development given that the two countries have technically been in a state of war since 1948, when Lebanon joined neighbouring Arab states in opposing the creation of Israel. No formal peace agreement was ever reached in the 76 years since, leaving the two sides in a state of unresolved hostility.