War-Torn Lebanon Eyes $1 Bn IMF Bailout as First Talks With Israel in 30 Yrs Begin

The IMF is in talks to extend a $800 million–$1 billion financing package to Lebanon amid the West Asia war.
Notably, Lebanon and Israel held their first direct high-level talks in over 30 years in Washington, mediated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Despite the rare diplomatic opening, Hezbollah claimed 24 attacks on Israeli forces on the very day the talks were held.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in active discussions with Lebanese authorities over a financing package worth between $800 million and $1 billion, as the country grapples with the mounting economic fallout of the West Asia war, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The talks are focused on identifying a suitable financing instrument that would give Lebanon access to funds earmarked for both budget support and humanitarian response, a sign of how severely the ongoing conflict has strained the already fragile Lebanese economy.
"IMF staff is closely engaged with the Lebanese authorities, including on key economic crisis management issues to mitigate the impact on the economy," an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg. "Discussions are ongoing on a comprehensive reform program that could be supported by an IMF arrangement."
A Country Already on the Edge
In March 2020, Lebanon defaulted on around $30 billion of international debt, one episode in a long series of financial and political crises that have battered the country, the report added. Lebanon's economy has shrunk by roughly one-third over the past decade, leaving it deeply vulnerable to external shocks.
The IMF does have a dedicated tool for such situations, it is called the Rapid Financing Instrument, designed for countries facing urgent balance of payments needs. However, Lebanon's debt default status means it cannot directly access this form of credit, according to the report. The two sides are therefore exploring alternative financing arrangements that work around this constraint, with discussions on a broader reform programme still ongoing.
Historic Diplomatic Opening
The IMF talks come at a moment of rare, if tentative, diplomatic movement on the ground. This week, Lebanon and Israel held their first direct, high-level talks in over three decades. This marks a significant development given that the two countries have technically been in a state of war since 1948, when Lebanon joined neighbouring Arab states in opposing the creation of Israel. No formal peace agreement was ever reached in the 76 years since, leaving the two sides in a state of unresolved hostility.
The talks in Washington were mediated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described the moment as a "historic opportunity" to end Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon.
A US statement said both sides had agreed to launch direct negotiations, with the time and place yet to be determined. The last time direct, high-level talks between Israel and Lebanon took place was in 1993.
Israel entered the talks with a clear demand, the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, a pointed reference to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group it has been fighting since 2023. Lebanon, for its part, called for an immediate ceasefire and concrete measures to address its deepening humanitarian crisis.
War Continues Even as Diplomats Meet
The diplomatic engagement is taking place against the backdrop of an active and intensifying conflict. Over 2,000 people have been killed since Israeli military operations in Lebanon began on March 2, shortly after US and Israeli strikes commenced in Iran.
Israel has maintained that its operations in Lebanon are aimed at dismantling Hezbollah, a group it also fought during the wars of 2023 and 2024, as the conflict in Gaza simultaneously raged.
The fragility of any diplomatic progress was on full display on the day the two delegations sat across from each other in Washington. Hezbollah claimed at least 24 separate attacks on Israeli forces and positions in Lebanon.
The renewed fighting in Lebanon also carries a contested diplomatic dimension. Following the fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, fighting between Israel and Lebanon escalated sharply. Both the US and Israel maintained that Lebanon was not covered under the Iran ceasefire deal, while Iran insisted that it was.