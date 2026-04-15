Trade Deficit Hits 9-Month Low in March as US Demand Offsets West Asia Disruption

The principal driver of the export recovery was the United States. Shipments to India's largest export market rose 17.4% month on month to $8.02bn, buoyed by the reduction in US tariffs to 10% following the Supreme Court ruling that struck down the country-specific levies imposed under IEEPA. Textiles and engineering goods led the recovery, capitalising on a market that had been partially closed to Indian exporters by tariffs of up to 50% on a wide range of goods.