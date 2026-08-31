India’s Growth Engine Roars Back As Real GDP Jumps 7.8%, Beats RBI’s 7% Forecast

“Strong GDP growth validates the cyclical upturn in the economy, as reflected in a broad range of high-frequency indicators, including corporate earnings.," Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services said. "This resilience came despite elevated raw-material costs amid the Middle East crisis, suggesting that volumes remain resilient and firms have been able to pass through a meaningful portion of higher input costs. However, the stronger GVA growth of 8.2% appears to reflect a sharp increase in net public-sector subsidies, which outpaced the growth in net indirect taxes,” she added.