Apple’s Next Big Thing? AI Smart Glasses, Siri And A Major Vision Pro Reset

Apple is reportedly shifting focus from Vision Pro to AI smart glasses, with the first display-less model expected to arrive in 2027.
More than 200 jobs have reportedly been cut across Apple’s Vision Pro, Siri and software teams, including around 100 positions in the Vision Pro group.
Apple’s longer-term roadmap could include AR glasses by 2029, with the company reportedly exploring features such as visual intelligence, object recognition, translation and Siri-powered contextual assistance.
Apple is reportedly shifting its wearable push towards AI smart glasses as John Ternus prepares to take over as chief executive on September 1. Apple is preparing its first AI-powered glasses for 2027 while reshuffling teams working on Vision Pro and Siri.
The reported pivot comes with job cuts. Apple has cut more than 200 positions across its Vision Pro, Siri and software teams, with about 100 of those cuts coming from the Vision Pro group, Bloomberg reported as cited by 9to5Mac and reported by Business Standard. The changes point to a different approach to wearable computing, with smart glasses taking priority over Apple’s current headset strategy.
That matters because Apple appears to be moving away from a headset-led roadmap towards lighter wearable devices. Business Standard reported that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in June the company’s Vision roadmap had been scaled back to two smart glasses projects, including a display-less AI model for 2027 and a display-equipped augmented reality version for 2029. Kuo also said Ternus had approved the overhaul.
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Product Features And Specs
The first model may skip a display. Business Standard reported that 9to5Mac expects Apple’s first smart glasses to arrive next year. Instead of a screen, the device is expected to rely on cameras, speakers and Siri-powered Visual Intelligence. Apple is developing the product as AI glasses rather than as a conventional display-based wearable.
The cameras are expected to do much of the work. Siri would use them to understand a user’s surroundings, answer questions and provide context. Business Standard reported that the system could recognise objects and places, explain what the user is looking at and translate signs. Users could also ask Siri to save an image of something they see and create a reminder for it later.
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Built-in speakers are also expected for music and other audio, effectively giving the product an open-ear headphone setup. Apple could, however, limit normal photo and video capture because of privacy concerns around camera-equipped smart glasses, according to 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Design And Health
Apple is reportedly building the glasses in-house. Several frame styles are under consideration, Business Standard reported. These include a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular design and larger or smaller oval and circular options. The frames are expected to use acetate.
The reported finishes include black, ocean blue and light brown. Health features may come later. Apple is reportedly considering heart-rate monitoring and software features similar to Workout Buddy on Apple Watch for a future version. Business Standard reported that such health functions are unlikely to be part of the first-generation product.
Timeline And Roadmap
Kuo said in June that Apple’s Vision roadmap had narrowed to two smart glasses projects. One is a display-less AI glasses product targeted for 2027. The second is a display-equipped augmented reality glasses product planned for 2029. Kuo said Ternus had approved that reset.
Apple has also reportedly pushed back the timeline from an earlier 2027 launch plan to the end of 2027. That would give Ternus a major new wearable product to oversee during his first year as CEO.
A WWDC 2027 debut is one option. Business Standard reported that 9to5Mac expects Apple could unveil the glasses at its developer conference, then put them on sale later in 2027. The report also pointed to a possible September launch alongside Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone, though Apple has not confirmed its plans.