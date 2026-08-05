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Orkla Q4 Profit Up 11.12% To ₹87.7 Cr, Revenue Rises 10.4%

Its revenue from sale of products grew 11.5% year-on-year & supported by volume growth of 1.7%.

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Orkla Q4 Profit Up 11.12% To ₹87.7 Cr, Revenue Rises 10.4%
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Orkla India, a multi-category food company, has reported an 11.12% increase in its net profit to ₹87.7 crore in the June quarter of FY2026-27 compared to the year-ago period.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹78.92 crore during the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory by the company, which owns brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern.

Its revenue from operations grew 10.4% to ₹659.1 crore in the June quarter of FY27 against ₹597 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

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The revenue growth was "driven by broad-based momentum across categories, channels and geographies", said an earnings statement from the company.

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Its revenue from sale of products grew 11.5% year-on-year & supported by volume growth of 1.7%.

Orkla India's "domestic business grew 11.8% and international business grew 10.1 %, led by 18.1 % growth" in the Gulf market.

Total expenses of Orkla India were ₹560.62 crore, up 12.28% in the first quarter of FY27.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 11.74% to ₹676.46 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Shares of Orkla India, part of Oslo, Norway-based Orkla ASA, an industrial investment company, on Wednesday settled at ₹569 on BSE, down 1.18% from the previous close.

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