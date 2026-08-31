India’s GDP May Surprise At 8%: Is The Bank Credit Boom Driving Growth?

Bank credit growth hit an around 25-month high of 18.6% in June, with core non-food credit expanding more than 18.3%, signalling stronger lending activity across the economy.
Industrial activity is gaining pace, with IIP growth reaching a 23-month high of 7.3% in June and manufacturing output rising 7.8%, potentially signalling a revival in private-sector investment.
GDP growth could move closer to 8% if the momentum holds, although elevated crude prices, global uncertainty and a potentially wider current account deficit remain key risks.
India’s economic growth may be running ahead of current forecasts, with a sharp acceleration in bank credit, industrial production and domestic demand pointing to stronger momentum in the economy.
An EY report has projected real GDP growth of 7-7.2% in FY27, supported by resilient domestic consumption and continued government capital expenditure. However, several high-frequency indicators suggest activity could be stronger than the baseline forecast.
If the momentum seen in the early part of FY27 continues, GDP growth could potentially move closer to 8%.
Why India’s GDP Growth Could Surprise On The Upside
India’s economy has remained resilient despite a challenging global environment marked by high crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and weaker international trade.
Domestic demand and public investment continue to provide important support. At the same time, industrial activity and financial indicators have started showing greater momentum.
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Industrial production has reached multi-month highs, while bank credit has accelerated sharply. Together, these indicators suggest that economic activity may be gaining pace faster than anticipated.
If this trend persists through the middle of the financial year, stronger-than-expected GDP growth could become increasingly likely.
Why Bank Credit Grew 18.3% In June
One of the clearest signs of stronger economic activity is the acceleration in bank lending.
According to data cited by EY, gross bank credit growth reached an around 25-month high of 18.6% in June, while core non-food credit expanded by more than 18.3%.
The acceleration indicates that banks are moving beyond the balance-sheet repair phase that followed the pandemic and are now lending more actively.
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Improved corporate and retail balance sheets, lower non-performing assets and sustained demand for funds have created room for banks to expand credit.
Which Sectors Are Borrowing The Most?
The increase in credit appears to be broad-based rather than driven entirely by household borrowing. Retail lending across areas such as housing, automobiles and personal loans remains healthy.
However, commercial and industrial demand has emerged as a major driver of the recent acceleration.
Manufacturing, infrastructure and services companies are increasingly borrowing to finance expansion, execute orders and build inventories as domestic demand remains strong.
That matters for GDP because credit directed towards productive activity can translate into higher investment, production and employment.
Why Industrial Credit Is Growing So Fast
The rise in industrial borrowing is occurring alongside a significant improvement in factory output.
EY data showed that Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth accelerated to a 23-month high of 7.3% in June 2026. Industrial growth averaged 5.7% during the first quarter of FY27, making it the strongest quarterly performance in two years.
Manufacturing was particularly strong, with output rising 7.8%. Electrical equipment, motor vehicles, textiles and food products were among the key contributors.
With factories operating at higher capacity to meet demand, companies have greater incentive to borrow for both working capital and longer-term investment.
Is Private Investment Finally Returning?
For much of the recent recovery, government capital expenditure has been the primary engine of investment.
The acceleration in industrial credit could indicate that private-sector capex is beginning to complement public investment.
Corporate balance sheets have strengthened, debt levels have fallen and capacity utilisation has remained around the 74-75% range — a level that can encourage companies to add capacity.
If businesses are borrowing not merely to manage working-capital requirements but to finance new factories, equipment and infrastructure, it would mark an important shift in the investment cycle.
How Much Of The Credit Boom Is Actually Productive?
Rapid credit growth, however, does not automatically translate into stronger real economic growth.
EY estimates that nominal GDP growth could reach 12.5-13% in FY27, significantly above the government's budget assumption of 10.04%.
Part of this difference reflects wholesale price pressures. WPI inflation stood at 9.8% in July, driven by mineral oils, food articles, metals and fuels, even as CPI inflation remained comparatively moderate at 4.4%.
Higher prices can increase the amount of working capital businesses need simply to purchase raw materials and maintain inventories. This means some of the increase in credit may reflect higher input costs rather than a corresponding increase in real output.
Nevertheless, the strength of industrial production suggests that a significant portion of borrowing is supporting actual economic activity.
Can The Loan Surge Sustain India’s GDP Growth?
The key issue is whether the credit expansion can remain strong without creating excessive financial or inflationary pressures.
External risks remain. High global energy prices and weak international demand could weigh on exports, while the OECD expects India’s current account deficit to widen to 1.9% of GDP in FY27.
For now, however, manageable consumer inflation, improving industrial activity and strong credit growth provide a supportive backdrop.
If bank lending continues to flow towards manufacturing, infrastructure and other output-generating sectors, while private investment picks up alongside government capex, India’s growth could remain stronger than current forecasts suggest.
The bank-credit boom is therefore emerging as an important indicator of whether India’s economy is merely holding up — or accelerating towards another year of 8% growth.