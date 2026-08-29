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Mumbai Milk Price To Increase By ₹9/Litre From Sept 1, Check New Rate

The hike comes just ahead of the festive season and has been linked to rising costs faced by dairy farmers and tabela, or cattle shed, operators in the region

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Published At:
Published At:
Milk
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai milk wholesale price to rise by ₹9 to ₹102 per litre from September 1.

  • BMPA cites rising feed, transport and livestock costs behind the hike.

  • Sugar retail prices also climbing, now 34% higher than last month.

Milk will get costlier in Mumbai from September 1, with the Bombay Milk Producers Association (BMPA) announcing a ₹9 per litre hike in wholesale rates.

The wholesale price of milk supplied across Mumbai and its adjoining metropolitan areas will rise to ₹102 per litre from the current ₹93, the association said. The revised rate will stay in place for six months, until February 28, 2027.

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The hike comes just ahead of the festive season and has been linked to rising costs faced by dairy farmers and tabela, or cattle shed, operators in the region. According to the BMPA, the price of cattle feed, including green fodder, chuni and oil cakes, has gone up over the past year. Operators are also dealing with higher transportation and livestock maintenance expenses.

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The wholesale revision is likely to trickle down to retail prices, as local vendors, neighbourhood dairies and doorstep suppliers adjust their rates from September 1. Businesses that use milk heavily, such as bakeries, sweet shops and eateries, may also see higher input costs. This could push up prices of related products like curd, paneer and festive sweets.

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Separately, sugar prices have been rising as well. Government data showed the all-India average retail price of sugar reached ₹65.05 per kg on August 26, up from ₹63.97 a day earlier. The average retail price is now 34% higher than a month ago and 41% above year-ago levels, even though ex-mill prices have declined following government steps to boost supply and curb hoarding and speculation.

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