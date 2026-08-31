Zomato Job Cuts: What Will The Laid-Off Hyderabad Workers Get?

Zomato is consolidating its in-house customer support operations in Gurgaon
The company said more customer support work has shifted to specialised external partners
Affected employees will also receive laptops, earphones and outplacement assistance
Eternal-owned Zomato is shutting its customer support operations in Hyderabad, affecting around 250 employees as the food delivery company consolidates its in-house Customer Delight operations in Gurgaon.
The Economic Times (ET) reported the development stating that the decision followed a review of Zomato’s customer support model and organisational requirements.
The company's larger portion of customer support work is now being handled by specialised external partners, the report said.
What Will Zomato’s Hyderabad Employees Get?
According to a report by NDTV Profit, the affected employees will receive their August salary along with four months’ pay, comprising contractual notice pay and a one-time ex-gratia payment.
Their medical insurance and access to counselling support will remain available until March 31, 2027.
The company will also transfer ownership of company-issued laptops and earphones to the affected employees for personal use, the report said.
Zomato is additionally providing dedicated outplacement assistance to help the employees look for other opportunities.
Why Is Zomato Consolidating Ops?
Zomato said its customer support model has undergone significant changes over the past six months, with more work being handled by external service providers.
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The move reflects a broader shift among consumer internet companies towards outsourcing and automation for customer support functions.
Zomato had also cut around 500 junior-level positions in April 2025 as part of changes to its associate programme, as per ET.
The latest restructuring comes amid a wider wave of job reductions across India's new-age technology companies. Livspace, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm have announced workforce reductions over the past year, citing reasons including organisational restructuring, performance reviews, cost pressures and technology adoption.
In a separate development, Zomato has announced that it will remove food items containing analogue dairy products from its platform as part of a zero-tolerance policy on such products.