Himachal Pradesh Loses ₹1,108 Cr Due To Monsoon In 52 Days

Himachal Pradesh reported ₹1,108.93 crore in cumulative monsoon damage between June 30 and August 20
PWD recorded the highest losses at ₹825.86 crore, followed by JSV at ₹258.61 crore.
The monsoon toll stood at 219 deaths and 330 injuries, with 131 deaths linked to road accidents
Himachal Pradesh has lost over ₹1,10,893.05 lakh or ₹1,108.93 crore, in cumulative damage during the 2026 monsoon season between June 30 and August 20, with losses to public infrastructure accounting for the bulk of the damage.
Data from Himachal Pradesh Department of Revenue's Disaster Management Cell showed that the largest share of the reported losses was under the Public Works Department (PWD), at ₹82,586.69 lakh or ₹825.86 crore followed by JSV (Jal Shakti Vibhag)-related losses of ₹25,861.24 lakh or ₹258.61 crore.
Damage to power infrastructure stood at ₹530.61 lakh or ₹5.30 crore, while losses to the education sector were reported at ₹214.2 lakh or ₹2.14 crore (the data included only elementary education losses. No figure was given for higher education). Agriculture losses were pegged at ₹72.04 lakh and horticulture losses at ₹6.92 lakh.
The government did not provide the damage figures for sectors such as health, fisheries, rural and urban development, and animal husbandry.
Death Toll Costs Himachal Nearly ₹9 Cr
The monsoon season has also taken a heavy human toll, with 219 deaths and 330 injuries reported across the state. The government has paid ₹876 lakh or ₹8.76 crore as ex-gratia.
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Of the total deaths, 131 were due to road accidents, while 88 deaths were attributed to various causes recorded in the district-wise monsoon death data.
Among the 88 non-road-accident deaths, falls from trees and steep rocks accounted for 30 deaths, followed by landslides and other causes with 17 deaths each. Snake bites claimed nine lives, electrocution caused eight deaths, drowning accounted for five deaths, while flash floods and fire caused one death each. No deaths were recorded due to cloudbursts, lightning or avalanches.
With road accidents accounting for 131 of the 219 deaths, they emerged as the biggest contributor to the overall monsoon-season death toll. Sirmaur recorded the highest number of road accident deaths at 18, followed by Chamba at 17, while Kangra, Shimla and Una reported 15 deaths each.
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Kangra, Chamba Lose Big; Property Damage At ₹6.33 Cr
Kangra reported the highest district-wise loss at ₹322.63 lakh or ₹3.22 crore, followed by Chamba at ₹255.58 lakh or ₹2.55 crore. Shimla recorded losses of ₹225.05 lakh or ₹2.25 crore, while Mandi and Sirmaur reported losses of ₹167.22 lakh (₹1.67 crore) and ₹165.10 lakh (₹1.65 crore), respectively.
Other districts reporting significant losses included Kullu at ₹98.10 lakh, Una at ₹97.40 lakh, Kinnaur at ₹84.70 lakh and Lahaul and Spiti at ₹79.03 lakh. Solan reported losses of ₹53.85 lakh, Bilaspur ₹38.18 lakh and Hamirpur ₹34.52 lakh.
The private property losses were recorded at ₹633.22 lakh or ₹6.33 crore. In terms of property damage, 86 houses were fully damaged and 344 were partially damaged. The monsoon also damaged 15 shops or factories, five labour sheds or huts, 312 cow sheds and five Gharats/Shamshan Ghat.
The state also reported the loss of 435 animals and poultry birds, with the associated loss pegged at ₹112.12 lakh or ₹1.12 crore.