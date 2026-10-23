India’s Economic Security Begins In Its States

In February 2024, the Union Cabinet approved India’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant to be developed at Dholera in Gujarat. Its success depends on reliable power, ultra-pure water, suitable land, skilled technicians and effective coordination among local agencies. By May 2026, twelve semiconductor projects involving proposed investments of approximately ₹1.64 lakh crore had been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. In July, the Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 with a budgetary outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore. Every project must ultimately take shape in a particular district of a particular state. Where strategic production happens is not merely a matter of administrative detail but also an economic-security decision.