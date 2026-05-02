Andhra Pradesh recorded total tax collections of ₹5,542.7 crore in April 2026, marking the highest-ever monthly revenue since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax.
Chief Commissioner of State Tax A Babu noted that the strong performance came despite structural challenges arising from GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, which had an estimated annual revenue impact of ₹8,000 crore.
“April 2026 recorded total collections of ₹5,542.70 crore, the highest-ever monthly revenue, reflecting strong administrative efficiency and compliance,” said Babu in an official press release on Friday.
According to the Commercial Taxes Department, the state registered a 12.08 percent growth in overall tax collections compared to April 2025, with net GST collections rising to around ₹3,796 crore, reflecting a 6.8 percent increase year-on-year.
Gross GST collections (excluding cess) stood at about ₹4,323 crore, while Integrated GST (IGST) settlement amounted to over ₹2,194 crore, recording a 12.97 percent increase compared to April 2025, indicating improved inter-state tax settlement efficiency.
Petroleum Value Added Tax (VAT) collections saw a sharp rise of 26.7 percent to ₹1,613 crore, while professional tax collections stood at ₹42.90 crore, registering a 21.1 percent growth driven by Aadhaar-based expansion of the taxpayer base.
For the April month trend since GST implementation, the state has maintained consistent year-on-year growth, demonstrating sustained compliance improvements and robust administrative capacity, the release said.
Total collections across all sectors rose significantly, supported by gains in petroleum VAT, professional tax and key service sectors such as real estate and construction, even as GST revenues were partially impacted by rate cuts on select goods.
Key measures supporting revenue growth included AI-driven data analytics, automated scrutiny systems, and targeted compliance drives to detect tax evasion, identify mismatches and prevent ineligible input tax credit claims.
The department also intensified enforcement through UPI-based transaction analytics, Distribution Companies (DISCOM)-linked GST registration verification and integration of multiple databases to widen the tax base and improve compliance, he added.