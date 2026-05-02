The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that the Ganga Expressway will be toll-free for 15 days from its commercial operation date, a move aimed at allowing the public to experience the state's longest expressway without any charges.
"In public interest, it has been decided that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll-free for 15 days from its opening so that the maximum number of people can experience this modern infrastructure," according to an official statement.
Following the directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has instructed concessionaires IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Adani Infrastructure to suspend toll collection during the period. No fee will be charged from commuters for using the expressway in these 15 days, it added.
The decision came after the Independent Engineer issued a provisional certificate under the concession agreement, formally declaring the expressway ready for public use and marking its commercial operation date.
The state government said the initiative will encourage wider public usage in the initial phase and allow people to assess the expressway’s quality, speed and facilities firsthand. The move is also expected to promote tourism and strengthen public confidence in the project.
Developed under the public-private partnership model on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) (Toll) basis, the concessionaires have been granted toll collection rights for 27 years. However, the revenue loss incurred during the toll-free period will be compensated by the state government or UPEIDA as per the agreement.
Despite the toll exemption, there will be no compromise on operation and maintenance standards, including road safety, traffic management and public amenities, UPEIDA said.
Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj and connecting 12 districts, the expressway is being seen as a major infrastructure boost for the state’s economy, facilitating trade, investment and regional connectivity.
The decision, officials said, reflects the state government's focus on infrastructure development while ensuring a "public-first" approach to large-scale projects.