The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday operationalised the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy 4.0 by notifying five model e-mobility cities aimed at promoting green urban transport systems State Municipal Minister PG Narayana said the government is committed to promoting 'Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business' through future-ready urban infrastructure and sustainable mobility systems.
He said the initiative will help improve transport efficiency and reduce pollution.
"Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders operationalising the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy (4.0) 2024-29 by notifying five Model E-Mobility Cities across the State, marking a major step towards building a sustainable, technology-driven, and future-ready urban mobility ecosystem," said an official press release.
Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar said the initiative marks a transformational shift in urban mobility planning by integrating clean energy, advanced infrastructure and sustainable transport systems, while highlighting the state's long-term carbon neutrality vision.
Under the framework, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore and Tirupati have been identified as model cities representing different administrative regions for implementing electric mobility ecosystems.
The policy envisages development of EV charging infrastructure, green routes, battery swapping stations, zero emission zones and integrated urban mobility systems to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.
According to officials, the plan includes one EV charging station per 3x3 km grid within cities and one station every 30 km along inter-city green corridors and highways.
The government has proposed a dedicated corpus fund of ₹250 crore under the policy, allocating ₹50 crore for each identified city to support infrastructure and adoption initiatives.
The framework outlines phased implementation covering EV charging networks, green freight corridors, electric public transport systems, renewable energy integration and smart urban mobility planning.
City-specific plans include green tourism mobility in Visakhapatnam, logistics-focused EV infrastructure in Vijayawada, river transport electrification in Rajahmundry, fisheries logistics in Nellore and pilgrim mobility in Tirupati.
Meanwhile, the framework aligns with national guidelines such as Ministry of Power EV norms, PM E-DRIVE scheme and state-level sustainable building codes to ensure standardised implementation.
Narayana said the initiative will attract investments in EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technologies and allied sectors while generating employment opportunities.
He added that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a progressive state in sustainable urban reforms, green mobility adoption and integrated infrastructure planning.
Officials have been directed to implement the framework in phases while planning regulatory changes to incorporate mandatory EV charging provisions in building norms.
The notification is expected to accelerate the state's transition towards sustainable urban mobility and establish a replicable model for electric mobility-led urban transformation.