India, EU Nearing Conclusion on Trade Pact; Top Leaders to Visit New Delhi from Jan 25–27

One of the major points of dispute between the bloc and New Delhi has been automobiles and steel. The EU wants India to sharply cut import tariffs on EU cars, while India is concerned that its steel exports to the EU will be constrained by the EU’s carbon border levy and safeguard measures that lower overall steel imports. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has notified that some sensitive agricultural items have been excluded from negotiations. Trade ministry officials said India will not open its agriculture or dairy sectors under any trade pact, citing farmers’ interests. Challenges also remain over regulatory alignment and the protection of sensitive sectors, reports said.