India, Japan Strengthening Ties for Indo-Pacific Stability & Global Growth, Says EAM Jaishankar

"Our bilateral relationship responds to the changing global scenario and that is reflected in the deepening of cooperation across multiple domains.” Speaking about the interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi soon after she assumed office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance both nations attach to their partnership. He also stated that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan in August had laid down the joint vision for the next decade. The eight priority pillars and the investment target of 10 trillion yen over the next ten years were highlighted as benchmarks of shared ambition. The Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation was described as a significant step in elevating defence and security ties.