India, Japan Strengthening Ties for Indo-Pacific Stability & Global Growth, Says EAM Jaishankar

India and Japan strengthen ties to boost Indo-Pacific stability and global economic growth.
PM Modi’s visit and eight priority pillars set joint vision for next decade.
Collaborative initiatives in mobility, energy, minerals and security highlight evolving partnership.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the deepening partnership between India and Japan while addressing the 8th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, on November 5, reported ANI.
The partnership, Jaishankar emphasised, serves to enhance strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific region and contribute to global economic growth.
"As two major democracies and maritime nations, India and Japan have a larger responsibility towards the Indo-Pacific. The Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, where Japan co-leads the Maritime Trade, Transport and Connectivity pillar, has the potential to advance our contributions. Our partnership that has deepened so much in the last few decades, has greater value than ever before. It serves to enhance strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and contribute to the economic one at a global level. Maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific is a stronger imperative but also a more complex challenge," said Jaishankar.
Jaishankar pointed to several key initiatives that demonstrate the evolving nature of the India-Japan relationship, including the next-generation mobility partnership, the economic security initiative, the joint crediting mechanism, the joint declaration on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia, and the MoU on mineral resources.
"Our bilateral relationship responds to the changing global scenario and that is reflected in the deepening of cooperation across multiple domains.” Speaking about the interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi soon after she assumed office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance both nations attach to their partnership. He also stated that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan in August had laid down the joint vision for the next decade. The eight priority pillars and the investment target of 10 trillion yen over the next ten years were highlighted as benchmarks of shared ambition. The Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation was described as a significant step in elevating defence and security ties.
In addition, Jaishankar emphasised on collaborative initiatives such as the Next Generation Mobility Partnership, the Economic Security Initiative, the Joint Crediting Mechanism, the Joint Declaration on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia, and the MoU in the field of Mineral Resources, all reflecting an evolving contemporary agenda.
Extending Strategic Partnership
Extending the “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” between India and Japan, the two countries now collaborate across defence, maritime, technology, infrastructure and critical mineral sectors—reflecting shared goals under a free and open Indo-Pacific vision.
Japan has taken several initiatives to invest in India, such as the “joint vision” for cooperation over the next decade, under which Japanese private sector investment is set to reach 10tn yen. According to the Associated Press, India and Japan “have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter” in their “special strategic and global partnership”.