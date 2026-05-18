Gold’s Rally May Not Be Over Yet; Central Banks Are Still Buying Aggressively

India’s Gold Reserve

As of May 18, 2026, India’s gold reserve position remains historically strong, with the RBI holding around 880.52 metric tonnes of gold as of end-March 2026. A major shift is not just the size of the reserves, but where the gold is stored: about 77.23%, or 680.05 tonnes, is now held domestically, up sharply from 59.2% a year earlier and around 38% in March 2023.