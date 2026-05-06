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Goods, Services Exports Up 4.59 Pc To $863.11 Bn In FY26

Merchandise exports grew 0.93% to $441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from $437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed

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Goods, Services Exports Up 4.59 Pc To $863.11 Bn In FY26
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The country's goods and services exports rose 4.6% to an all-time high of $863.11 billion during 2025-26, up from $825.26 billion in 2024-25, despite global economic uncertainties, according to revised commerce ministry data.

Merchandise exports grew 0.93% to $441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from $437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed.

"Despite global uncertainties and challenges in goods trade, India's merchandise exports maintained its upward trajectory, contributing significantly to the total export basket," an official said.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The standout performer, however, remains services exports, which surged to an all-time high of $421.32 billion in 2025-26, compared to $387.55 billion in 2024-25, recording a growth of 8.71%.

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"This sharp rise underscores the expanding global demand for services such as IT, business solutions, and professional expertise, reinforcing the country's strength in the services sector," the official added.

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