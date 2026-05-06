The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has fixed a maximum fee of ₹1,000 for transfer of flats to legal heirs in case of death of the original allottee, providing major relief to homebuyers and their families.
UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy on Tuesday said developers or promoters will now be required to transfer the flat by default to the spouse, son or daughter of the deceased allottee on payment of a nominal processing fee of ₹1,000.
Addressing reporters on completion of 10 years of UP RERA, he said the authority had received several complaints wherein builders were allegedly charging arbitrary fees—sometimes on a per square feet basis—for such transfers, with demands running into lakhs of rupees.
“In some cases, charges ranged from ₹200 to ₹1,000 per square foot, taking the total amount to ₹25–30 lakh. This is unjustified, especially when the allottee has already paid the full cost of the flat,” Bhoosreddy said.
He said that following these complaints, Regulation 47—related to administrative and standard fees—has been revised to regulate charges levied by promoters in cases of succession or transfer of allotment.
Under the revised provisions, transfer of flats to legal heirs within blood relations will attract a maximum processing fee of ₹1,000. The legal heir will be required to submit documents such as the death certificate, succession certificate issued by a competent authority and no-objection certificates from other legal heirs.
For transfer of flats to persons outside the family, the promoter can charge a maximum fee of ₹25,000, the chairman said, adding that no fresh sale deed or lease agreement will be executed in such cases.
Officials said the move is aimed at curbing unfair practices by builders and ensuring a transparent, standardised process for transfer of property rights after the death of an allottee.
The chairman also highlighted steady growth in the state’s real estate sector, citing UP RERA data.
As per the figures, 197 new projects were registered in 2023, 259 in 2024 and 308 in 2025, reflecting increasing investor participation. In the first four months of 2026 alone, 106 projects have already been registered, compared to 84 in the same period last year.
Investment through UP RERA has also shown strong momentum, with ₹28,411 crore recorded in 2023, ₹44,526 crore in 2024 and ₹68,328 crore in 2025. In the first four months of 2026, investments worth ₹25,156 crore have been recorded.
Officials said the growth reflects improved investor confidence driven by policy support, simplified procedures and transparent mechanisms under the state government.
They added that the real estate sector is expanding beyond the NCR, with Lucknow emerging as a major hub. In 2025, 67 projects were registered in Lucknow, close to 69 projects in Gautam Buddh Nagar, indicating balanced regional development.
Officials further said the ‘RERA Samvaad’ platform, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, has conducted over 198 sessions so far and resolved more than 5,200 cases, emerging as an effective digital grievance redressal mechanism