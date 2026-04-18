DTC Registers About 21% Income Growth to ₹995 Crore in 2025–26: Transport Minister

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has recorded about 21 per cent rise in its income to Rs 995.55 crore in 2025-26, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday.
As per the latest financial data, DTC’s total income has increased from Rs 822.53 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 995.55 crore in 2025–26 (up to March 26), registering a growth of approximately Rs 173 crore.
"This turnaround is the result of the collective effort, commitment and dedication of the entire DTC family. The previous government had left DTC in a financially weakened state, burdened with losses," the transport minister said.
In contrast, the present government has taken decisive steps to revive the corporation, streamline operations, and transform it into a more financially stable and accountable public transport entity, he added.
As per the data, ticketed income has increased from Rs 327.23 crore to Rs 379.77 crore, registering a growth of Rs 52.54 crore on a year-on-year basis, while earnings from special hire services have risen from Rs 82.65 crore to Rs 99.21 crore, marking an increase of Rs 16.56 crore during the same period.
"The most significant growth has been recorded under miscellaneous income, which has increased from Rs 342.67 crore to Rs 446.59 crore, reflecting a substantial rise of Rs 103.92 crore, till March 2026," an official said.
This category includes revenue from advertisements, rent receipts and penalty collections.
"The corporation has also recorded an increase in average monthly income from Rs 68.54 crore to Rs 82.96 crore, indicating stronger financial discipline and better resource utilisation," the minister added.
He added that the government's approach goes beyond increasing revenue; it focuses on strengthening institutional capacity.