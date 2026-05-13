LPG Subsidy Rules 2026: Who May Lose Benefits after New Verification Drive

Understanding India’s LPG Subsidy

The LPG subsidy scheme is a government initiative aimed at making cooking gas more affordable for eligible households in India. Under the programme, consumers buy domestic LPG cylinders at market prices, while the subsidy amount is later transferred directly to their registered bank accounts. To receive the benefit, consumers must link their Aadhaar number with their LPG connection and bank account. Many users also connect their bank accounts with UPI for easier access to payments and transfers.