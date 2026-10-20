₹5, ₹10 Pack Maths No Longer Adds Up For FMCG Majors

Even after such measures, the company's margins are under pressure, as he says that the company's gross margins have fallen from around 30% to 22%, and is expected to decline further. "This year has been a bad year, and there is nothing we can do about it but eat into the margins... This year, we’d be striving hard for break-even, but it looks very tough... We are sure we are going to be in losses but, we'll have to take it up,” he says.