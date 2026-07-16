India, EU to Start Negotiations on Delhi's Association With Horizon Europe

"The EU-India partnership has led to many fruitful exchanges on AI, semiconductors, interoperability of digital trust services and startups," said Virkkunen. "Together with India, we will continue pursuing the common objectives to promote secure, trusted and resilient technology." The EU-India TTC was established in April 2022 by President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address challenges in the areas of trade, trusted technology and security, while deepening their cooperation. The first meeting of the EU-India TTC took place in May 2023, while the second took place in February 2025