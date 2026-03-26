Bab el-Mandeb — The Alternate Trade Lifeline Under Threat| Explained

The global economy is so deeply integrated that a geopolitical escalation in West Asia can trigger a cooking fuel shortage in Indian kitchens. Over-reliance on one supplier and one supply route has exposed the vulnerabilities that major economies face in times of global headwinds. In that backdrop, analysts are now describing Bab el-Mandeb as Hormuz 2.0. Iran is also threatening to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the US attempts to take Kharg Island. The development comes as Tehran has dismissed a 15-point ceasefire proposal from the US and offered its own list of demands.