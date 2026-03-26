Bab el-Mandeb — The Alternate Trade Lifeline Under Threat| Explained

Bab el-Mandeb is gaining strategic importance as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten global energy and trade flows.
The corridor connects the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, acting as a vital route for crude, LNG, food and fertiliser shipments.
Rising geopolitical tensions, piracy risks and higher insurance costs could push freight rates higher and impact global crude prices.
The narrow waters of Bab el-Mandeb, the fourth-largest shipping route, are now taking the spotlight as analysts increasingly draw parallels with the Strait of Hormuz. Spanning from Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula to the Horn of Africa, alongside Djibouti and Eritrea, the Bab el-Mandeb is emerging as a prominent waterway for global trade amid the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. Global trade has come to a near standstill after Tehran announced that it will not allow transit of vessels passing through the vital waterway.
The global economy is so deeply integrated that a geopolitical escalation in West Asia can trigger a cooking fuel shortage in Indian kitchens. Over-reliance on one supplier and one supply route has exposed the vulnerabilities that major economies face in times of global headwinds. In that backdrop, analysts are now describing Bab el-Mandeb as Hormuz 2.0. Iran is also threatening to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the US attempts to take Kharg Island. The development comes as Tehran has dismissed a 15-point ceasefire proposal from the US and offered its own list of demands.
Can Bab el-Mandeb Be Hormuz 2.0?
The Bab el-Mandeb sits at the crossroads of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, a corridor that is increasingly becoming militarised owing to the conflict in Yemen and Houthi attacks on commercial shipping along nearby coastlines. Unlike the relatively safer and faster route of the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb has seen heightened insurance costs for vessels transiting through the passage, alongside increased international military patrols. This makes Bab el-Mandeb a riskier and costlier alternative amid the Hormuz chokepoint.
Vessels passing through the waterway often reroute via the Cape of Good Hope when tensions escalate, adding additional nautical miles and freight costs to their journey. Such diversions significantly increase transit time, fuel consumption, and operational costs for shipping companies, which are eventually passed on to consumers. As disruptions persist, concerns are rising that Bab el-Mandeb could increasingly mirror the strategic pressures seen in Hormuz.
Where Is Bab el-Mandeb Located?
The Bab el-Mandeb is located between the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula and the northeastern coast of Africa. It is roughly 30 kilometres wide, where maritime traffic is bifurcated by Perim Island into two channels. Due to its strategic location, the corridor is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, connecting Asia with Europe and the Mediterranean via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
Its geographic positioning makes it a critical chokepoint for global trade flows, particularly for shipments moving between major consumption hubs in Europe and production centres in Asia and the Middle East. Any disruption to traffic through this narrow passage has cascading effects on supply chains, shipping costs, and commodity prices worldwide.
How Significant Is Bab el-Mandeb?
The Bab el-Mandeb accounts for a significant share of global energy shipments, including crude oil, liquefied natural gas, and refined petroleum products. Oil cargoes travelling from the Persian Gulf to Europe and the United States frequently depend on this corridor as one of the shortest available maritime routes. The waterway is also a critical passage for fuel shipments destined for emerging Asian economies.
Apart from energy trade, the corridor also serves as a gateway for global food and agricultural shipments. Commodities such as wheat, fertilisers, and edible oils often transit through the Red Sea route, making Bab el-Mandeb a vital artery for food security across regions. Disruptions in this passage can therefore create ripple effects not only in energy markets but also in global food prices and supply availability.
What Are the Risks There?
Unlike the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb has historically been exposed to piracy threats and shipment disruptions, particularly due to instability in Yemen and the presence of armed groups along nearby coastlines. Attacks on vessels and heightened military tensions have periodically forced ships to avoid the route altogether.
Such diversions require vessels to travel around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, extending voyages by up to two weeks. Longer routes translate into higher fuel consumption, elevated freight rates, and delayed deliveries. These increased logistics costs often feed into higher prices for commodities and consumer goods globally.
Insurance premiums for vessels operating in conflict-prone regions have also risen sharply, reflecting the heightened risks associated with maritime transit in the area. Shipping companies must factor in security arrangements, convoy coordination, and potential rerouting costs, all of which add pressure to global supply chains already strained by geopolitical uncertainty.
How Sensitive Will Crude Prices Be?
Given the strategic importance of the route amid the closure of Hormuz and ongoing uncertainty in West Asia, energy transits via Bab el-Mandeb are extremely price sensitive. Any attack on shipments or restrictions on movement through the corridor can prompt traders to anticipate supply delays, leading to increased volatility in crude oil prices.
Even the perceived threat of disruption can trigger speculative buying in energy markets, pushing prices upward. Traders often price in geopolitical risk premiums when key chokepoints face instability, reflecting concerns over supply bottlenecks and inventory shortages.
As tensions escalate, the global energy market remains highly responsive to developments in these narrow maritime corridors. Any prolonged disruption at Bab el-Mandeb could tighten supply conditions, influence freight benchmarks, and amplify inflationary pressures worldwide.